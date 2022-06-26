Patton Kizzire shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Kizzire had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kizzire's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 over for the round.