Patrick Cantlay shoots 6-over 76 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Cantlay had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cantlay hit an approach shot from 294 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cantlay hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 143 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 4 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 5 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Cantlay hit his tee shot 279 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 16th green, Cantlay suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at 5 over for the round.