Nick Hardy shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Nick Hardy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hardy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hardy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Hardy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hardy to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to even-par for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Hardy had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hardy to even for the round.