  • Nate Lashley shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Nate Lashley makes birdie on No. 11 at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.