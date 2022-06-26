Nate Lashley shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Nate Lashley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Lashley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 13th. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Lashley had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 under for the round.