Morgan Hoffmann shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Morgan Hoffmann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hoffmann finished his day in 68th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoffmann had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffmann to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hoffmann's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Hoffmann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffmann to 1 over for the round.

Hoffmann got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffmann to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hoffmann chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hoffmann's 89 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 2 over for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 17th, Hoffmann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffmann to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoffmann had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffmann to 1 over for the round.