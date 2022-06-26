  • Morgan Hoffmann shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Morgan Hoffmann makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Morgan Hoffmann makes birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

    In the final round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Morgan Hoffmann makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.