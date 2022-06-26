Michael Thorbjornsen shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Michael Thorbjornsen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Thorbjornsen finished his day in 4th at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; and Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Thorbjornsen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Thorbjornsen to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Thorbjornsen's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Thorbjornsen to 2 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Thorbjornsen chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thorbjornsen to 4 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Thorbjornsen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thorbjornsen to 5 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Thorbjornsen hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thorbjornsen to 6 under for the round.

Thorbjornsen got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thorbjornsen to 5 under for the round.