  • Michael Thorbjornsen shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Michael Thorbjornsen makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Thorbjornsen buries a 20-footer for birdie at Travelers

    In the final round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Michael Thorbjornsen makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.