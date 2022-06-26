Michael Gligic putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Michael Gligic hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Michael Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Gligic's 116 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.