Matthias Schwab putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship

Matthias Schwab hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwab finished his day tied for 53rd at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Matthias Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Matthias Schwab at 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.