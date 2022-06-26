Matthew Wolff putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Matthew Wolff hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Matthew Wolff's 136 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Wolff chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Wolff got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Wolff to 1 under for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Wolff had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.