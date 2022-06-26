-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith makes birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Matthew NeSmith makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
After a 247 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
