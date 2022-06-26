  • Matt Wallace shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Matt Wallace makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Wallace's 19-foot birdie putt at Travelers

    In the final round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Matt Wallace makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.