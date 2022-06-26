Matt Wallace shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Matt Wallace hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Wallace's 90 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Wallace hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wallace at 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Wallace hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.