Martin Laird shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Martin Laird hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Laird had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Laird chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 2 over for the round.