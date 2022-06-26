Mark Hubbard shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hubbard had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Hubbard's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Hubbard at 2 under for the round.