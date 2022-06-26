Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hughes had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Hughes suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hughes at 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hughes's 169 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.