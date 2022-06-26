Luke List shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, List chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, List chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, List had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, List's 110 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, List had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved List to 5 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 5 under for the round.