Luke Donald shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Luke Donald hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 56th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Donald's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Donald had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

Donald missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.