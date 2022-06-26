-
Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lucas Glover makes birdie on No. 16 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Lucas Glover makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Lucas Glover hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 70th at 5 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.
Glover got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Glover hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Glover hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 17th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Glover's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.
