Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Lucas Glover hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 70th at 5 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

Glover got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Glover hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Glover hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Glover's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.