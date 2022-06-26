Lee Hodges putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Lee Hodges hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

Lee Hodges got a double bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee Hodges to 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 3 over for the round.

Hodges his second shot went 5 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Hodges to 4 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hodges hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 over for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 4 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Hodges hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hodges's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hodges's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hodges had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.