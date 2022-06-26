Kevin Tway shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Kevin Tway hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day in 67th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Tway's tee shot went 235 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Tway chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Tway suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 3 over for the round.