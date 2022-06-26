Kevin Streelman shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Streelman had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Streelman hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Streelman chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.