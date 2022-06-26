Kevin Kisner shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 6th at 12 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Kisner hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.