Kelly Kraft putts himself to an even-par final round of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Kelly Kraft hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 56th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

Kelly Kraft got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kelly Kraft to 1 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Kraft reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Kraft at even-par for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to even for the round.