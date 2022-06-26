Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Keith Mitchell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 6th at 12 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mitchell had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

Mitchell missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Mitchell chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Mitchell at 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 16th green, Mitchell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 3 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 3 under for the round.