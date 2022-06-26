Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Bradley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bradley at even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.