K.H. Lee shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, K.H. Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Lee's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Lee hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Lee's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.