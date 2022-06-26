Joseph Bramlett shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 56th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Bramlett's tee shot went 317 yards to the native area, his second shot went 119 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bramlett had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 under for the round.