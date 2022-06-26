Jonas Blixt shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Jonas Blixt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 56th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Blixt had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Blixt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blixt to even for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Blixt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blixt to even-par for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Blixt hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Blixt's 103 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to even for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to even-par for the round.