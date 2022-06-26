John Huh shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, John Huh hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

Huh got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Huh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Huh at even-par for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Huh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Huh's 134 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Huh's tee shot went 172 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.