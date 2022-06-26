Joel Dahmen shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day in 69th at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Dahmen's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen his second shot was a drop and his approach went 121 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Dahmen hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Dahmen to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Dahmen's 134 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 5 over for the round.