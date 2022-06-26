J.T. Poston delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, J.T. Poston hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with Sahith Theegala; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, J.T. Poston's 151 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Poston had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Poston's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Poston had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 6 under for the round.