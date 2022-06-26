Hayden Buckley shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

Buckley got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Buckley chipped in his third shot from 75 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Buckley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Buckley to even for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Buckley's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Buckley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.