7-over 77 by Harry Higgs in final round of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Harry Higgs hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 70th at 5 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

Higgs got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Higgs's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

Higgs tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 2 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 7 over for the round.