Harris English shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Harris English hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, English's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, English chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to even for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, English's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to even-par for the round.