Harold Varner III shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Harold Varner III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Varner III's 159 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Varner III's his second shot went 24 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.