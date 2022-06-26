Hank Lebioda shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 56th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Lebioda chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Lebioda at even-par for the round.

Lebioda his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lebioda's 146 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Lebioda at 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.