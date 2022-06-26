Davis Riley shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Davis Riley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

Riley got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Riley to 2 over for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Riley's 78 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Riley had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 4 over for the round.