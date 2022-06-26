Conrad Shindler shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Conrad Shindler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Shindler finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Shindler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Shindler to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Shindler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Shindler to 1 over for the round.

Shindler got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shindler to 2 over for the round.