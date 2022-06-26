Christopher Gotterup shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Christopher Gotterup hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 35th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Gotterup chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to even for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Gotterup chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gotterup had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green eighth, Gotterup suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Gotterup's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

Gotterup got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Gotterup reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Gotterup reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 16th green, Gotterup suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gotterup at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Gotterup had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.