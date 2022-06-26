Chez Reavie comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Travelers Championship

Chez Reavie hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Reavie finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Chez Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Reavie's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Reavie chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 17th, Reavie reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Reavie at 3 under for the round.