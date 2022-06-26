Strong putting brings Chesson Hadley a 6-under 64 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Chesson Hadley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day in 5th at 14 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Chesson Hadley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Chesson Hadley at 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadley had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 298 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadley chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hadley to 6 under for the round.