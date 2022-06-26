Charles Howell III shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Charles Howell III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 35th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Howell III hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

Howell III got a double bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.