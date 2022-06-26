Cam Davis shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Cam Davis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 56th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Davis's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Davis hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Davis at 1 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 4 over for the round.

At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Davis had a 293-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 13-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

Davis tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Davis had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Davis to 4 over for the round.