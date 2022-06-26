Brian Harman shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Brian Harman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

Harman got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Harman's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Harman hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Harman hit his 241 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.