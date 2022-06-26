Brendan Steele shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Brendan Steele hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Steele had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Steele hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Steele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at even-par for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Steele to even for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Steele hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.