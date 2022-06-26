Bill Haas shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Bill Haas hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Haas hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Haas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Haas had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

Haas tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Haas to 2 under for the round.