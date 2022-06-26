-
Ben Silverman shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ben Silverman drains a 25-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the final round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Ben Silverman makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Ben Silverman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Silverman finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 third, Silverman's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Silverman to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Silverman hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Silverman to 2 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Silverman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Silverman to 1 under for the round.
