Austin Cook shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day in 63rd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

Cook got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Cook's his second shot went 21 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Cook's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Cook's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 over for the round.