Andrew Putnam shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Putnam had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.