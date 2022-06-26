Andrew Novak shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Andrew Novak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Novak had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Novak chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Novak missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Novak to 1 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to even-par for the round.