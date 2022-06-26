Adam Svensson shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Adam Svensson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Svensson hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green eighth, Svensson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Svensson's his second shot went 4 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.